Buy 3D models

What you see is what you get
Preview model topology, UVs, and textures with our 3D viewer and model inspector before you purchase.
Preview model topology, UVs, and textures with our 3D viewer and model inspector before you purchase.
From low-poly video game assets to real-world photogrammetry scans, models from every conceivable category.
PBR materials, animated rigs, and more in a universal format.
Low poly artist - Australia
“Sketchfab renders my models beautifully in real time just like a game engine so my customers know exactly what to expect.”
Character Artist - Los Angeles
“I love how Sketchfab integrates into a multitude of the sites I use so I can share my art on social media and in my portfolio!”