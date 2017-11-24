or

Buy 3D models

Find everything from low poly assets to animated rigs & digital scans for your 3D, virtual reality, and augmented reality projects. With our model inspector, what you see is what you get.

Browse by category
HIGHLIGHTS

What you see is what you get

Preview model topology, UVs, and textures with our 3D viewer and model inspector before you purchase.

See an example

Everything you’re looking for

From low-poly video game assets to real-world photogrammetry scans, models from every conceivable category.

Browse all categories

Today’s technical standards

PBR materials, animated rigs, and more in a universal format.

Learn more

Vehicle models

Character models

Architecture models

We’re trusted by over one million members

BitGem

Low poly artist - Australia

“Sketchfab renders my models beautifully in real time just like a game engine so my customers know exactly what to expect.”

ybourykina

Character Artist - Los Angeles

“I love how Sketchfab integrates into a multitude of the sites I use so I can share my art on social media and in my portfolio!”